Women clash at football game when one thinks another ‘wanted her man,’ cops say

Some women at a middle school football game in east Macon went at it the other day in an episode described by police as “a heated argument.”
Appling Middle School was playing Rutland Middle School on Wednesday evening when cops at Thompson Stadium noticed the women “about to fight,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report said.
One of the officers tried to halt the clash before it “got out of hand,” the report noted, but before the officer could separate the three women, they started fighting.
After handcuffing them, one of the women, Mashonda Hardwick, 29, reportedly told a deputy that another woman sitting near her must have thought Hardwick “wanted her man.”
Hardwick’s twin sister, Sharonda Hardwick, told an officer that she herself wasn’t fighting, but that she was “trying to get her sister to leave,” the sheriff’s report said.
The woman that Mashonda Hardwick had apparently clashed with, Monica Berrian, 35, “stated that every time she said something to her boyfriend that one of the Hardwicks (would) roll their eyes ... and (say) something smart to her,” the sheriff’s write-up said. “She stated that she responded the last time by saying, ‘This is not what you want.’ After that she stated that they all got up and began to fuss.”
The report said Berrian and Mashonda Hardwick “admitted to fighting,” but all three women were jailed on disorderly conduct charges. They have since been released on $390 bonds.
