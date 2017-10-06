Reported gunfire outside kindergarten briefly locks down Macon school

Reports of shots fired outside a kindergarten classroom prompted a lockdown Friday morning at St. Peter Claver Catholic School.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the elementary school on Ward Street just before 9 a.m.
All appears OK. No police presence here at St.PeterClaver. Lockdown appears over. pic.twitter.com/Fgch3aL4SY— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 6, 2017
Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez said the call was cleared in less than 30 minutes.
“They just advised us that they were going into lockdown until someone could come check it out,” Gonzalez said.
The principal briefly held students in their classrooms as a precaution until the threat had passed.
Principal lifted lockdown minutes after deputies were called to #StPeterClaver on Ward St off Vineville. pic.twitter.com/erK6nA6l8Y— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) October 6, 2017
Deputies responded to the neighborhood off Vineville near Pleasant Hill, which includes L.H. Williams Elementary School.
“They didn’t find anything,” Gonzalez said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments