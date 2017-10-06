St. Peter Claver Catholic School was on a brief lockdown Friday morning after what sounded like gunshots was reported outside a kindergarten classroom.
Crime

Reported gunfire outside kindergarten briefly locks down Macon school

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 06, 2017 9:00 AM

Reports of shots fired outside a kindergarten classroom prompted a lockdown Friday morning at St. Peter Claver Catholic School.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the elementary school on Ward Street just before 9 a.m.

Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs Lt. Randy Gonzalez said the call was cleared in less than 30 minutes.

“They just advised us that they were going into lockdown until someone could come check it out,” Gonzalez said.

The principal briefly held students in their classrooms as a precaution until the threat had passed.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood off Vineville near Pleasant Hill, which includes L.H. Williams Elementary School.

“They didn’t find anything,” Gonzalez said.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

