Suspect identified in shooting of Las Vegas woman at Macon hotel

As a Las Vegas woman lies in a Macon hospital room, her family is frustrated that Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are just now issuing a lookout for the man accused of shooting her multiple times.
An arrest warrant has been signed for Richard J. Condy, 32, of a Fairburn address, after the woman was found bleeding inside room 217 at Value Place hotel just before 11 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s public affairs officer Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
“There was a lot of blood where the victim was lying in the doorway” when deputies arrived at the extended stay hotel at 4949 Harrison Road, Gonzalez said.
The 28-year-old woman had several bullet wounds to the stomach, hands and legs. Her sister said she was also shot in the head.
Multiple shell casings were found inside the room.
“The deputies were applying pressure to stop the bleeding with towels until the paramedics could get there,” Gonzalez said.
Nearly a dozen of the victim’s family members are keeping vigil at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Charity Price, her older sister, said relatives have been upset that shooter’s identity had not been publicly released until six days after the shooting.
Price believes he could have been caught sooner and might still try to harm her sister.
“He left in his underwear. They were in bed when he jumped up and started shooting. He stood over her the bed,” Price said. “My sister collapsed in the doorway.”
He left the hotel in a pickup truck, she said.
Price, who believes Condy has served in the military and had been living in Arizona, learned her sister had started seeing Condy in June.
The couple came to Macon to possibly relocate, she said.
Condy also allegedly pulled a gun on a server in a local restaurant, Price said.
“We knew he had PTSD and was snappy, but we never expected anything like this,” Price said from outside her sister’s hospital room.
Price got on a plane in Las Vegas just before the Mandalay Bay shooting in her home town. Price’s husband couldn’t immediately follow in the aftermath of the massacre, she said.
The family has been frustrated that the sheriff’s office has not acted sooner to issue a lookout for Condy.
“It’s been really, really scary,” Price said.
Gonzalez said the sheriff’s office has been working on the case since the shooting late Friday.
“I understand the family’s concern, but the investigators are working on it and trying to locate this individual,” he said.
In the meantime, Price has been trying to retrieve her sister’s Yorkshire Terrier from the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter and has had to secure an attorney to obtain a power of attorney.
Bibb deputies say Condy is a black male abut 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs just over 200 pounds.
He could be traveling in a black Chevrolet Silverado, but no picture of hime was available with the lookout, Gonzalez said.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
