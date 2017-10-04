Wounded Georgia deputy is recovering, GBI says

A Clay County deputy was shot Wednesday morning while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the GBI.
The deputy, who was not named, was treated at a hospital after he was wounded about 10 a.m. in an exchange of gunfire. The shooter was detained.
Authorities provided no additional information Wednesday.
