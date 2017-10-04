Tips sought in weekend stickup at a Macon Flash Foods

A stickup at a gas station on Gray Highway late Saturday was caught on surveillance video, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hopes that tipsters will help identify the bandit.
A man toted a gun inside the Flash Foods just before 9 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk gave the gunman the money, and the gunman ran off with it.
No one was hurt.
Pictures of the bandit from the store’s video surveillance shows he wore a white shirt and blue jeans. His face was hidden in a gray shirt wrapped around his head.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
