Shooting victim found critically wounded inside vacant house

A shooting victim was yelling for help inside a vacant house Tuesday afternoon in south Macon.
Marquice Patrick, 19, was found with a single gunshot wound inside a house at 742 Villa Crest Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff’s office.
Patrick was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical, but stable condition.
Deputies tried to talk to him at the scene and at the hospital, but were not able to learn anything about the shooter.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Villa Crest has been the scene of other shootings in the past year.
In July, 29-year-old Javarius Davis was shot in the back down the street on Villa Crest at the corner of Houston Avenue.
In December, 26-year-old Kevin Dennard was shot in the cheek at the same corner in what investigators say is a gang-related incident.
In that shooting, Vashawn Demontez Berry, 22, and Myleek Amir Earley, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
