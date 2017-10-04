Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Crime

Shooting victim found critically wounded inside vacant house

By Liz Fabian

October 04, 2017 4:51 AM

A shooting victim was yelling for help inside a vacant house Tuesday afternoon in south Macon.

Marquice Patrick, 19, was found with a single gunshot wound inside a house at 742 Villa Crest Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff’s office.

Patrick was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies tried to talk to him at the scene and at the hospital, but were not able to learn anything about the shooter.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

  Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest

Bibb County sheriffs Deputy's are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning. Just after 11:15 AM, deputies were sent to the 3300 block of Houston Avenue at Villa Crest Avenue.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Villa Crest has been the scene of other shootings in the past year.

In July, 29-year-old Javarius Davis was shot in the back down the street on Villa Crest at the corner of Houston Avenue.

In December, 26-year-old Kevin Dennard was shot in the cheek at the same corner in what investigators say is a gang-related incident.

  Man shot in the face; sheriff stops to help investigation

Man shot in the face; sheriff stops to help investigation

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis happened to be in the area when a 26-year-old man was shot in the face on Villa Crest Avenue across from Pendleton Homes on Dec. 15, 2016.

Laura Corley The Telegraph

In that shooting, Vashawn Demontez Berry, 22, and Myleek Amir Earley, 21, are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

