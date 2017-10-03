Staged car wreck allegations lead to indictments of 9 in Bibb County fraud case

Nine people were indicted Tuesday in an alleged staged-car-wreck scheme that operated in and around Macon for more than a year beginning in late 2013.
The supposed scheme was organized to defraud insurance companies, which prosecutors contend violates Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
The 11-count indictment handed up by Bibb County grand jurors identifies Alfonza McKeever Jr. as “implementer” of the scam, which was said to involve his automobiles.
Others named in the indictment include Terrance Gerrard White, Patricia Ann Staples, Vickey Jessica Mack, Teresa Necole Scott, Joseph Bernard Favors, Dana Louise Brown, Breanna Alexis Woods and Quandros Williams.
The indictment alleges that the scam continued until February 2015.
In an unrelated case, grand jurors indicted longtime Macon insurance agent Charles W. O’Neal on two counts of insurance fraud and theft by conversion.
In September 2016, O’Neal, 72, gave up his license to sell insurance in the wake of his arrest.
From mid-2012 until late 2013, according to Tuesday’s indictment, O’Neal took in more than $51,000 and “converted said money to his own benefit.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
