Stolen SUV crashes into pickup, Mercedes and Lexus while running from deputies

The sound of screeching tires and loud crashes got John Ford out of his home Tuesday morning on Walnut Street.
The driver of a stolen 2002 Mazda Tribute crashed into multiple vehicles then hit a pole while running from Bibb County sheriff’s deputies.
“I heard the crash and half the street was smoking,” Ford said as wrecker crews were removing the mangled Mazda.
Just after 10 a.m., deputies got behind the SUV that was stolen just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The car’s owner told deputies he was using the ATM at SunTrust Bank at the corner of Cherry and Second streets when a slender black male asked for a cigarette before jumping in the running vehicle and driving off.
Six hours later, officers got a report that the stolen vehicle was in the 2500 block of Emery Highway.
As Sgt. Shane Howard was headed there, he saw the SUV near Indian Circle, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase through east Macon.
The SUV rounded the corner too fast at Spring and Walnut streets and sideswiped a pickup truck and Mercedes that were parked on the northern curb.
The Mazda crashed into the back of a parked Lexus nearby before spinning into a telephone pole on the south side of the road.
Witnesses reported smoke and fire coming from the stolen vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Jarvis Ottman, ran from deputies, but was caught after he took off toward the Mercer University Law School.
Ottman was captured near Bond and Orange streets, not far from Coleman Hill.
An ambulance was called for the passenger in the stolen vehicle, who was cut in the crash.
He was detained and later released, the release stated.
Ford was thankful his car was unscathed.
“I’m glad it didn’t hit that antique 98 Mercury Sable,” he said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments