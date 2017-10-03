More Videos

Stolen car chase ends with multiple crashes 1:18

Stolen car chase ends with multiple crashes

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut St. 1:09

Driver of stolen car leaves bloody passenger, plenty of damage on Walnut St.

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment 1:39

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart 0:34

Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart

Windsor Academy prays for alumnus Jason Aldean 2:31

Windsor Academy prays for alumnus Jason Aldean

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 2:15

Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Gunman with T-shirt wrapped around his face robs fast food restaurant

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

October 03, 2017 8:15 AM

A man with a gun held up the Burger King at 1188 Gray Highway Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a man with a black T-shirt wrapped around his face walked up to the counter and demanded money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, took the cash and ran away.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon

View More Video