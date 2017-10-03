Gunman with T-shirt wrapped around his face robs fast food restaurant

A man with a gun held up the Burger King at 1188 Gray Highway Monday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., a man with a black T-shirt wrapped around his face walked up to the counter and demanded money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunman, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, took the cash and ran away.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments