He says a man put a ‘gay move’ on him so he beat him dead. Now he’s going to prison

A drifter who claims he was in a cocaine-fueled fog when he punched and beat to death a Macon man he was staying with in 2015 because of sexual advances he says the man made has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The body of his victim, 58-year-old Sammie “Bobo” Williams, was found dumped in a vacant house along Roy Street just west of Pio Nono Avenue on Sept. 5, 2015. Williams died of blunt-force trauma.
On Monday, confessed killer Russell Ladarick Rogers, 40, pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County Superior Court.
Rogers, who in the past has lived in the south Georgia town of Fitzgerald, has been in prison four times in the past decade and a half for forgery, drug crimes and stealing in Ben Hill and Irwin counties.
Rogers says he was walking along Houston Avenue in south Macon in September 2015 when Williams met him and took him back to an apartment on Roy Street.
Rogers, who told investigators he was low on cash, hungry and in need of a place to stay, took up with Williams for a couple of days. At some point, Rogers says Williams pulled a knife on him, but that it wasn’t until Williams made “a gay move” on him that he “snapped” and beat Williams to death, investigative documents say.
“Yeah, I beat him. ... I did. I beat him,” Rogers told Bibb sheriff’s investigators soon after his arrest a week or so after Williams’ body was discovered.
Rogers was caught in south Florida on Sept. 6, 2015, a day after ditching Williams’ body in Macon. He was driving Williams’ Honda Civic when cops pulled him over for speeding on Interstate 75 near Fort Myers.
Investigators soon got word that Williams had been killed, and Rogers was charged with murder.
Circumstances in the case, however, led to reduced charges.
“Our office has been in contact with the family before any offers were conveyed, and they were supportive of this resolution,” Bibb prosecutors said in a statement Monday. “Further, we have been in contact with them after the plea this morning and they expressed their satisfaction with this resolution.”
District Attorney David Cooke told The Telegraph that despite some “evidentiary challenges in the case, we were glad to get a sentence that we and the family believe is just.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
