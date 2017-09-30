Crime

Woman shot ‘multiple times’ at west Macon motel

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 30, 2017 8:40 AM

A woman was shot “multiple times” late Friday at an extended-stay motel off Interstate 475 in west Macon, the authorities said.

A statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that was sent to news outlets early Saturday said the woman, who was not identified in the statement, had been taken to a Macon hospital after a shooting in a room at the Value Place at 4949 Harrison Road.

“No suspect information is available,” the statement said of the incident, which happened just before 11 p.m.

The Value Place sits just north of Eisenhower Parkway off Interstate 475.

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

