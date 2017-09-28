Macon store clerk saw bandits coming, tried to lock the door, police say

A north Macon gas station clerk tried to lock the door upon spotting two masked men headed toward the store Thursday.
A customer also spotted the men making their way down a wooded slope near the railroad tracks behind Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The customer ran next door to Jiffy Lube to get help.
The clerk tried to lock the door, but the men slammed her hand in the door as they forced their way inside, Howard said.
The men, wearing all black clothes, grabbed the entire cash register and took off back across the tracks toward Rivoli Drive.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies searched the area after the 11:40 a.m. robbery. The crime is being investigated.
Latest: Bandits in 11:40 a.m. robbery at Forsyth Road Walthall mart grabbed cash register, bolted after slamming clerk's hand in store door: pic.twitter.com/GdQRCrwOwk— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) September 28, 2017
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments