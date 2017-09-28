More Videos

  • Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart

    Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive.

Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive.
Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Crime

Macon store clerk saw bandits coming, tried to lock the door, police say

By Laura Corley and Joe Kovac

breaking@macon.com

September 28, 2017 12:55 PM

A north Macon gas station clerk tried to lock the door upon spotting two masked men headed toward the store Thursday.

A customer also spotted the men making their way down a wooded slope near the railroad tracks behind Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.

The customer ran next door to Jiffy Lube to get help.

The clerk tried to lock the door, but the men slammed her hand in the door as they forced their way inside, Howard said.

The men, wearing all black clothes, grabbed the entire cash register and took off back across the tracks toward Rivoli Drive.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies searched the area after the 11:40 a.m. robbery. The crime is being investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

