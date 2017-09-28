More Videos

  • Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart

    Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive.

Crime

Masked men escape into the woods after stickup at North Macon gas station

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 28, 2017 11:59 AM

A north Macon gas station was robbed at gunpoint just before noon Thursday and police are searching for three masked men.

Three men “took the whole cash register” after the stickup at Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road, near its intersection with Napier Avenue, according to scanner traffic.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are searching the woods for the bandits. A Telegraph reporter is at the scene.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

