Masked men escape into the woods after stickup at North Macon gas station

Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive. Men in masks and dressed in black robbed the Walthall gas mart at 4433 Forsyth Road on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. They grabbed a cash register and ran into some woods behind the store near Rivoli Drive. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

