Masked men escape into the woods after stickup at North Macon gas station

A north Macon gas station was robbed at gunpoint just before noon Thursday and police are searching for three masked men.
Three men “took the whole cash register” after the stickup at Walthall Oil on Forsyth Road, near its intersection with Napier Avenue, according to scanner traffic.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are searching the woods for the bandits. A Telegraph reporter is at the scene.
Latest: Bandits in 11:40 a.m. robbery at Forsyth Road Walthall mart grabbed cash register, bolted after slamming clerk's hand in store door: pic.twitter.com/GdQRCrwOwk— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) September 28, 2017
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments