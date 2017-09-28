Clifford Steve Terrell
Man accused in Macon bank robbery arrested in Barnesville

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 28, 2017 11:26 AM

Authorities have arrested a Barnesville man in connection with the Sept. 22 robbery at State Bank & Trust, 5980 Zebulon Road.

Clifford Steve Terrell, 42, was arrested at an apartment in Barnesville Wednesday morning, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Terrell was interviewed by Bibb County investigators Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Bibb County jail on a robbery by intimidation charge. His bond is set at $11,200, according to the release.

Terrell’s arrest was the result of a joint effort with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have said a man wrote a note at about 4:30 p.m. inside the bank, at a counter. Then he walked up to a teller and handed over the note. It demanded money.

The teller complied with the note and the man walked out of the bank. He drove off in an early 2000 model dark-colored Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation into the robbery is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

