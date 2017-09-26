Fleeing police, he struck two cars as he crashed near Forsyth

A Florida man who struck two cars as he sped away from a traffic stop last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Carl Lester Carr, 30, of Tallahassee, was found guilty of a string of traffic offenses during a one-day trial in Monroe County Superior Court, said Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Bobbitt. His charges included obstruction of an officer, driving while license is suspended, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign and two counts each of speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Carr was pulled over by Forsyth police after being spotted driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75 in Forsyth on Sept. 10, 2016, Bobbitt said.
After checking Carr’s license and discovering it was suspended, the officer went back to Carr’s car to arrest him. Instead of getting out of the car, Carr sped off, she said.
The officer’s duty belt got caught on the car as Carr took off, spinning the officer around close to the interstate where traffic was steadily flowing, Bobbitt said.
Carr got off I-75 at Ga. 18 and headed off eastbound away from Forsyth. He lost control of his car and struck two other cars, she said.
Bobbitt said Carr had previously been convicted of 21 counts of identity fraud in Florida. He’d gotten out of prison about four months before the traffic stop.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments