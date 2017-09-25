More Videos

Crime

Woman escapes after being carjacked, forced into her trunk at gunpoint

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 25, 2017 12:06 PM

A woman escaped after being forced at gunpoint inside the trunk of her car.

Two men had approached the 48-year-old while she was behind the American Red Cross on Bloomfield Road late Sunday night, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The men drove the woman’s 2013 Dodge Avenger for a few miles and, at some point, she was able to open the trunk.

About 10:30 p.m. at an address near Mercer University Drive, the woman told police the men still had her car and her purse.

The woman’s car was spotted near Columbus and Harrison road about 3 a.m. Monday, according to the news release.

Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going for about 4 miles before it was cornered at Crystal Lake Apartments, the news release said.

Two men got out of the car and ran, but deputies arrested one of them.

Marquethus Arcellous Flowers, 24, is charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and kidnapping, the news release said. Flowers also was wanted on unrelated charges of robbery, cruelty to children, battery, criminal trespass, obstructing someone making a 911 call and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

