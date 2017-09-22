Crystal methamphetamine stash discovered as deputies stop speeding car

A speeding car led Telfair County sheriff’s deputies to arrest three people accused of methamphetamine trafficking this week.
Sheriff Chris Steverson said the trio was stopped for excessive speed on U.S. 341 between McRae and Lumber City.
Pedro Perez Robles, 34, of Baxley, tried to run from officers and also was charged with obstruction of officers and giving a false name.
“These deputies wasted no time in uncovering the illicit cargo hidden in the vehicle,” Steverson said as he lauded deputies Brandon Merritt and Kaleb Knowles and K-9 Sgt. David Boatright.
Miriam Nohemi de la Mora, 27, of Hazlehurst, and Jo Ann Hardee, 21, of Brunswick, also were booked in the Telfair County jail on the drug charges.
Deputies found a plastic container filled with a kilo of meth “ice” shards in the vehicle, Steverson said.
“That’s a really large quantity of that stuff from what we see,” he said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
