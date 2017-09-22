Man who fired gun at midstate fishermen asks for lesser sentence

More Videos 1:54 Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb' Pause 1:16 Houston County homicide crime scene 0:27 Brinks truck robbed at ATM 2:01 'The hardest thing I've ever done,' sheriff says of deputies' deaths 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 3:05 Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience' 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence Basil Ghali, the Macon, Georgia, man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to firing a gun at three fishermen on Lake Tobesofkee, asked a Bibb County judge to reduce his sentence Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Basil Ghali, the Macon, Georgia, man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to firing a gun at three fishermen on Lake Tobesofkee, asked a Bibb County judge to reduce his sentence Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Basil Ghali, the Macon, Georgia, man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to firing a gun at three fishermen on Lake Tobesofkee, asked a Bibb County judge to reduce his sentence Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph