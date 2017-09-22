Man who fired gun at midstate fishermen asks for lesser sentence

A man sent to prison for shooting at three fishermen on Lake Tobesofkee pleaded with a judge Friday, asking that his six-year prison stint be reduced by half.
Bullets peppered the water near a home on Lotus Point March 21, 2015, as now 27-year-old Basil Ghali fired shots from a laser-guided gun into the darkness. The shots came as close as 3 feet to the anglers.
Ghali pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in July 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years, six of them in prison.
Testifying Friday, Ghali apologized, saying, “I sincerely regret my actions.”
Reflecting on his incarceration, he said he’s benefited from being locked up, learning things he couldn’t learn from reading them in a book.
“I’ve come to much better appreciate the things I value most in life and get my priorities in line,” he said.
Ghali has been held at Rogers State Prison, a medium security facility in Reidsville.
Reading from a written statement, Ghali said his actions on the night of the shooting resulted from his being in a poor emotional state from the death of his brother and using alcohol as a crutch.
Now, he’s coping better, he said, and he hasn’t had a drink in more than two years.
Ghali’s lawyer, Ken Hodges, asked that his client be released after serving no more than another year in prison so he can go home to his family and work as a paramedic. Hodges is a former Dougherty County district attorney who now handles a variety of cases in private practice. He’s also running for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Before his arrest, Ghali had graduated from paramedic school and had enrolled in college with a goal of becoming a doctor.
“I love helping people,” he said. “I hate seeing people in distress or hurt and not being able to help.”
Ghali’s parents, both doctors, have put their home on the market and now work in Atlanta, Hodges said.
As part of his pitch for a sentence reduction, Hodges said the judge could banish his client from Bibb and contiguous counties, order him to house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor at his family’s expense.
Hodges read aloud affidavits signed by prison workers who each described Ghali as a smart, helpful, respectful person.
He said Ghali has worked as a teacher’s assistant in prison, helping with GED classes.
Prison workers said in their affidavits that Ghali hasn’t shown evidence of having trouble with impulse control, and a psychologist testified that there’s no evidence he’d commit another crime if he’s released.
Leon Hyer, the psychologist, said Ghali has “grown up in prison” and is “a new, different human being than he was three years ago.”
Prosecutor Neil Halvorson argued against the reduction.
Although they weren’t present for the hearing, the three fishermen — who were at work or out of town — also oppose the reduction, Halvorson said.
While Hyer testified that Ghali has improved from the “scared, perturbed, anxious, depressed” person he was in 2015, Halvorson said the 2015 shooting was a result of Ghali’s disregarding advice from his parents and doctors.
“The help he needs is behind prison walls,” Halvorson said.
He also argued that Ghali’s release is a matter for the state parole board to decide, since Ghali is eligible for consideration by the group.
Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms denied Ghali’s request.
“The things that Mr. Ghali has done, the progress Mr. Ghali has made and the achievements that he has achieved while in prison are kind of the point,” Simms said. “That’s what we expect.”
Simms recalled a story when famed golfer Bobby Jones called a penalty on himself while playing.
“Everybody thought it was a wonderful thing. And he said, ‘Why? Those are the rules. You might as well congratulate somebody for not robbing a bank,” the judge said.
Simms said no tool exists that can predict whether someone is going to commit another crime.
“If there was, our problems would be solved. It would be ‘Minority Report,’ ” he said, referring to a futuristic movie in which police can arrest killers based on foreknowledge that they’ll commit crimes.
A lawsuit filed in December 2015 against Ghali and his parents by the three fishermen still is pending in Bibb County State Court.
