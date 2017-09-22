Police arrest a man near in Atlanta on Monday during a protest after a vigil for a student Scout Schultz who was fatally shot by campus police on Saturday.
Crime

Georgia Tech police seek video of violent protest of student’s shooting death

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 22, 2017 6:03 AM

As the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student, campus police want more information about the violent protest that followed a vigil.

Monday, Georgia Tech police warned students to stay inside after a police car was set on fire and officers were hurt during a protest of the killing of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, an engineering student and LBGTQ activist.

A truck loads a burned Georgia Tech police vehicle in front of the police station on campus in Atlanta on Monday. The car allegedly was set ablaze by protesters demonstrating against the fatal shooting of student Scout Schultz on Saturday.
"We believe many of them were not part of our Georgia Tech community, but rather outside agitators intent on disrupting the event," Tech President G.P. “Bud” Peterson wrote. "They certainly did not honor Scout's memory nor represent our values by doing so."

Three people were arrested Monday.

Thursday, Georgia Tech police called for the public to submit video of the march, riot and events before an after.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment on the Georgia Tech campus and are diligently working to identify all persons directly involved in any illegal activities that took place,” a police news release stated.

Georgia Tech police want the public’s help identifying violent protestors accused of injuring officers following a vigil for Scout Schultz who was fatally shot by officers Saturday night.
Anyone with footage can upload it to www.leedir.com and anonymous tips can be phoned to 404-894-2500, emailed to crimetips@police.gatech.edu or through LiveSafe.

Schultz’s family and attorney are questioning the use of force once it was reported the Lilburn man had a multi-use tool that he reportedly refused to drop, not a knife, as initially reported.

The Associated Press reported officer Tyler Beck had been on the force about 16 months before he fired the fatal shot that killed Schultz, who had suicide notes in his room, investigators said.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

