Georgia Tech police seek video of violent protest of student’s shooting death

As the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student, campus police want more information about the violent protest that followed a vigil.
Monday, Georgia Tech police warned students to stay inside after a police car was set on fire and officers were hurt during a protest of the killing of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, an engineering student and LBGTQ activist.
"We believe many of them were not part of our Georgia Tech community, but rather outside agitators intent on disrupting the event," Tech President G.P. “Bud” Peterson wrote. "They certainly did not honor Scout's memory nor represent our values by doing so."
Three people were arrested Monday.
Thursday, Georgia Tech police called for the public to submit video of the march, riot and events before an after.
“We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment on the Georgia Tech campus and are diligently working to identify all persons directly involved in any illegal activities that took place,” a police news release stated.
Anyone with footage can upload it to www.leedir.com and anonymous tips can be phoned to 404-894-2500, emailed to crimetips@police.gatech.edu or through LiveSafe.
Schultz’s family and attorney are questioning the use of force once it was reported the Lilburn man had a multi-use tool that he reportedly refused to drop, not a knife, as initially reported.
The Associated Press reported officer Tyler Beck had been on the force about 16 months before he fired the fatal shot that killed Schultz, who had suicide notes in his room, investigators said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments