Two women fought at a Macon McDonald’s after one of them reportedly claimed the other was doing her job: making biscuits.
Cops: Women brawled over biscuits at midstate McDonald’s

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 20, 2017 3:51 PM

Sometime about dawn the other day, two women clashed in the kitchen at McDonald’s. As a sheriff’s report put it, they were having “an altercation about making biscuits.”

One of the women, 25, later told the police she had been called early Monday to fill in for the other woman who hadn’t shown up at the eatery on Zebulon Road in northwest Macon.

The 25-year-old, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s write-up, said she “proceeded to make the biscuits as assigned.”

About 6 a.m., two hours or so after the first woman arrived, the other woman, 38, clocked in and “was upset that someone was already doing her job,” the report noted. “The manager put her on a different task.”

Footage from a surveillance camera was said to show the two women arguing.

When the younger woman walked up to the older one, the older one shoved her. The younger woman allegedly then punched the 38-year-old in the face.

A guy who works there broke up the brawl. The women were cited for disorderly conduct.

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

