Former midstate bank teller sentenced in theft case

An Eatonton bank teller was sentenced to 30 days on house arrest followed by two years of supervised release Wednesday, a little more than a year after authorities discovered she’d taken nearly $32,000 from the bank.
Jeanette M. Williams has repaid the $31,915 she took while working at The Peoples Bank, her attorney, Shane Geeter, said during her sentencing hearing.
Williams pleaded guilty in June to theft by a bank employee.
She apologized during Wednesday’s hearing, saying, “I truly regret what I did.”
U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell said repaying the money as she did doesn’t make the crime “go away.”
While the sentencing guideline range suggested that Williams receive a sentence of between four and 10 months, Treadwell said statements made by Williams’ current employer persuaded him to impose a lesser sentence.
Robert Barnes spoke during the hearing, saying that Williams was upfront about her criminal case when he hired her to work in the laundry at the Lodge on Lake Oconee.
“She has proven to be an excellent employee,” Barnes said, adding that she’s stable and kind.
While on house arrest, Williams will be allowed to continue working.
Williams’ theft was discovered during an unscheduled audit of her drive-thru teller cash drawer on March 14, 2016, according to a plea agreement filed in the case.
According to the agreement:
At the time of the audit, an internal investigation was underway into activities of other bank employees.
Before a cash count began on Williams’ drawer, she admitted that the count would come up short by about $30,000 because she’d been taking money out for several years.
She later said she stole the money to pay rent and other bills, making a false ticket entry into the bank’s records to make her drawer appear to be in balance.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
