Multi-state serial bank robber who has attempted or completed 19 heists headed back to prison

A serial bank robber with a history of attempting or completing 19 heists was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison Wednesday, about a year after he was captured a block away from a Macon bank he’d just robbed.
Quinn Steven Morgan, 60, also must pay $21,550 restitution and serve three years of supervised release.
Morgan pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery earlier this year stemming from his robbing banks in Macon, metro Atlanta and Ohio between September 2015 and June 2016.
Catherine Williams, Morgan’s lawyer, argued during the sentencing hearing that her client was helping to support a friend who’d just left a “bad relationship” and her children.
After moving to Georgia, the job he’d planned to have didn’t materialize, she said.
Morgan, who has been in custody since June 2016, said, “I regret the decisions that I made.”
After serving time in prison and having a history of attempting or completing robberies at so many banks in the past, U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell asked Morgan, “Why do you keep on?”
Morgan replied, “It was not my intention to do that. It was just the situation.”
Plea agreements in the case include details of six robberies to which Morgan has admitted his participation:
Morgan has admitted robbing a SunTrust Bank in Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2015, giving a teller a note demanding money and leaving with $1,180.
Then, several months later, he handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Day Air Credit Union, , located at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Ohio, on Feb. 12, 2016.
The note said, “This is a robbery. Give me 100’s and 50’s now.”
After receiving $610, Morgan left the bank. Clothing he’d worn during the heist later was recovered by police. They found a Kroger Plus Card along with the clothes and matched the account number to Morgan. DNA from a brown baseball hat worn by the credit union robber was matched to Morgan.
About three months later on May 2, 2016, Morgan handed a note demanding money to a teller at the BB&T Bank on Second Street in Macon. He left with $2,810. Surveillance video recorded images of Morgan wearing a cap and glasses during the robbery.
Then, on May 13, 2016, Morgan gave a demand note to a teller at the CGR Credit Union inside The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. He left with about $7,000. Witnesses reported he’d been wearing a ball cap, glasses and an Atlanta Falcons shirt.
Although surveillance video wasn’t operating at the time of the robbery, cameras were rolling in another section of the hospital and police discovered Morgan had arrived wearing other clothes and had scoped out the credit union before the robbery. The cameras also recorded Morgan leaving in a white Jeep Liberty.
Morgan went to a Wells Fargo bank in Alpharetta, on June 3, 2016, and again gave a note to a teller that said, “This is a robbery. Give me all your 50s and 100s.” He left with $5,950.
Then, on June 28, 2016, Morgan went to the Robins Financial Credit Union on Mulberry Street in Macon and gave a teller a note. As in other robberies, he was wearing a ball cap and glasses. He left with $5,250.
Based on similarities in the Macon robberies, Bibb County deputies started looking for a white Jeep liberty and found clothes Morgan had worn during his last heist in a church parking lot around the corner from the credit union.
A deputy spotted Morgan walking toward a white Jeep Liberty near the bank and arrested him. During the arrest, deputies found money Morgan had taken from the credit union and the demand note he’d given the teller.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments