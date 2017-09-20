Accused killer on the run is said to be ‘armed and dangerous’

An armed man is on the run from authorities after a killing Sunday at Big Oak Park in Augusta.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin Wednesday for Tyedon Dana Burton, 25, in a homicide at the park at Wheeler and Boy Scout roads.
“Burton may still be in possession of the firearm used during this incident and should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” the lookout stated.
The victim is identified as 22-year-old Malcolm Quarterman, who died Monday night at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, according to WJBF-TV.
Burton is about 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.
He could be driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra with a Georgia license plate.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911, or the investigative division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
