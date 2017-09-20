Rex and Heather Cochran
Rex and Heather Cochran
Rex and Heather Cochran

Crime

Amber Alert for abducted baby possibly coming through Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 20, 2017 8:49 AM

A North Carolina couple is wanted for abducting their baby girl out of Clyde, North Carolina.

An Amber Alert is issued for non-custodial parents Heather and Rex Cochran who are believed to be traveling to Valdosta or Ocala, Florida.

The Cochrans could have Cali, their 3-month-old daughter, with them in a gray, 1999 GMC Suburban with North Dakota license plate number 489-AWH or a blue 2001 Ford Mustang.

Heather Cochran has brown hair and green eyes and is five feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Rex Cochran has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 immediately.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 3:52

Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots
Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:15

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose
Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court 0:44

Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court

View More Video