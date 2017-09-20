Amber Alert for abducted baby possibly coming through Middle Georgia

A North Carolina couple is wanted for abducting their baby girl out of Clyde, North Carolina.
An Amber Alert is issued for non-custodial parents Heather and Rex Cochran who are believed to be traveling to Valdosta or Ocala, Florida.
The Cochrans could have Cali, their 3-month-old daughter, with them in a gray, 1999 GMC Suburban with North Dakota license plate number 489-AWH or a blue 2001 Ford Mustang.
Heather Cochran has brown hair and green eyes and is five feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.
Rex Cochran has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 immediately.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
