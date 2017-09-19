Second suspect charged in Macon golf community home invasion

A second suspect has been charged in a Jan. 10 home invasion in north Macon’s Barrington Hall subdivision.
An indictment filed Tuesday charges Quatrell Jamar Spearman, 20, and Jasmine Byrd, 22, each with armed robbery, aggravated assault, home invasion and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Spearman was arrested Jan. 14 and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Byrd, who has an Augusta address, was booked into the Bibb County jail Aug. 26, records show. She was arrested earlier this year by U.S. Marshals in Illinois.
Spearman’s home is about three miles away from the Laurel Drive house where he’s accused of holding a woman and her husband at gunpoint in their garage while taking the woman’s wallet.
Twenty minutes later, Spearman was spotted on surveillance footage as he and a woman used credit cards from the stolen wallet, authorities have said.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
