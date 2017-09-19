More Videos

  • 'It was crazy,' says customer who confronted gunman

    Bibb County sheriff's office is looking for a gunman who held up the Ultra Shoes store at 1358 Gray Highway at about 10:30 a.m. on April 27, 2017. Litecia Madison explains how the gumman bumped into her on the way in.

Crime

Trio indicted in string of Macon armed robberies

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 19, 2017 4:19 PM

Three teenagers were indicted Tuesday in a string of Bibb County armed robberies from April and May 2017.

Deiondre Khalill Howard, 19, Travon Jason Howard, 18, and Terrica Monesha Vinson, 19, all of Macon, are each charged with six counts of armed robbery for heists at Ultra Shoes, 1358 Gray Highway, on April 27; Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave., on April 28; Subway, 630 North Avenue, on April 30; Sally’s Beauty Supply, 1485 Gray Highway, on May 10; Family Dollar, 2584 Rocky Creek Road, on May 10 and Subway, 2630 Emery Highway, on May 11, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.

Deiondre Howard is charged with an additional three counts of armed robbery connected to stick-ups at Econo Lodge, 1990 Riverside Drive, on April 29; Red Carpet Inn, 2870 Jeffersonville Road, on May 1 and Baymont Inn and Suites, 3680 Riverside Drive, on May 8, according to the indictment,

He also is charged with aggravated assault on allegations he shot at a man during the Red Carpet Inn robbery and criminal attempt to commit a felony stemming from his allegedly demanding money from a man on May 2 while pointing a gun at him, according to the indictment.

Howard additionally is charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, according to the indictment.

Court records show Howard pleaded guilty last year to a shoplifting charge after taking two TVs from the Gray Highway Walmart.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

