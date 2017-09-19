More Videos

  How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

    It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man indicted in alleged Macon credit repair scam, theft

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 19, 2017 03:49 PM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 03:55 PM

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 56-year-old man Tuesday on allegations he pocketed a woman’s money, saying he’d repair her daughter’s credit although he was only pretending to be affiliated with a credit repair company.

Kenneth Alan Inboden is charged with two counts of theft by deception and one count of operation of a credit repair services organization, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.

In August 2015, a woman went to American Dream Home on Gray Highway in Macon and talked with Inboden about buying a house. To help her buy a house, Inboden allegedly offered to help to fix her daughter’s credit in exchange for $2,775, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

On the same day, the woman wrote Inboden a $500 check for earnest money for the house, according to the report.

The woman filed a police report months later saying her daughter’s credit had not changed and she wasn’t approved for the home loan. She lost her earnest money, according to the report.

Tuesday’s indictment alleges he pretended to be affiliated with Rapid Rescore, a credit repair services organization.

Inboden is being held at Coffee Correctional Facility near Douglas where he is serving an aggravated stalking sentence from Jones County, according to state prison records.

Records show he previously served a prison stint on a Burke County theft by conversion charge.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

