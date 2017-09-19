Burglary appears to be family affair in photos showing little girls in dresses

Two little girls in dresses were brought along on what appears to be a burglary at the Macon Downtown Airport.
Middle Georgia State University police released surveillance photos on Facebook to ask the public’s help in identifying the culprits after a theft on Sunday, Sept. 3.
“That’s a special kind of garbage to teach their children to steal,” one woman commented on the post.
The photos shows an apparent family with two men — one wearing a reddish, “Central 01, it’s our house” T-shirt over blue jean cutoffs, and the other had on a blue or gray plaid shirt over white pants.
A woman with very short hair was wearing tattered blue jeans and a black T-shirt that read “Rep your city” in white letters as she entered the building.
“Suppose she is repping her city well?” one woman asked on the picture.
A younger woman with long red braids and wearing a pink sleeveless dress and red shoes followed behind the woman in the T-shirt.
The little girls, whose faces were blocked to protect their identities, both had long braids and were wearing white sandals and sleeveless dresses with flowers at the hemline.
A black and white dog also was in one of the photographs.
“Took the whole dang family to steal stuff,” one of the commenters posted.
They were in what appeared to be an older model, gold or champagne-colored Mercury Marquis.
Campus police would like to question them about a theft at the facility at 2725 Herbert Smart Airport Road.
Anyone who could help identify them is urged to call the university police at 478-471-2414 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
