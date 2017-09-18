Jones County teen charged in high school gun threat is now accused of rape

A Jones County teenager who was arrested earlier this year after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school was recently charged with rape and booked in the Clayton County jail Monday.
Austin Ryder Miller is accused of raping a 16-year-old woman on Feb. 16 at a mental health facility near Atlanta where the two were patients, according to a report from WXIA-TV.
Jones County Sheriff’s Capt. Earl Humphries confirmed Miller was the juvenile who was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to the high school.
Attorney L. Chris Stewart, representing the woman’s family, told the Atlanta TV station that he’d filed a lawsuit against Anchor Hospital and its parent company Friday on their behalf.
Stewart also told the TV station that the teenage woman had been sexually assaulted in the sixth grade.
“It’s mind-blowing that a child would be raped again at a place where she went for help,” Stewart said.
Miller turned 18 years old in April.
