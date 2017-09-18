Crime

Three masked gunmen rob Macon laundromat

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 6:19 PM

Three masked men toted guns inside a Macon laundromat Monday morning and left with cash.

It was unclear how much money was taken in the 9 a.m. stickup in the Splash & Dash Laundromat at 2081 Pio Nono Avenue.

The bandits ran from the store, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

