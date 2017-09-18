Pervasive ‘hopelessness or despair’ a common factor in Macon’s weekend gun violence

After a violent weekend in Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found no apparent link to several shootings that killed one man and injured several others.
Bibb Sheriff David Davis said there are common factors in the gun violence that erupted primarily in the late night and early morning hours Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s almost like there’s this pervasive blanket of hopelessness or despair that’s cast amongst a lot of these individuals and then when they get in contact with each another it doesn’t take much to ignite violence,” Davis said.
In the one fatal shooting, Emmanuel Stroud Jr., 24, was shot in the abdomen and Tecovelin Starling, 36, was hit in the left leg as they walked in the 2800 block of Walmar Drive in the Village Green neighborhood just before midnight Saturday.
Stroud died about six hours later in the ICU at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Although Stroud’s father, Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was found dead July 13 next to an abandoned house on Clark Street in Bloomfield, investigators have no reason to believe the killings are related, Davis said.
There was no gang link or other related causes in the weekend cases, according to initial investigations.
The latest shooting happened after the victim was trying to catch youngsters who threw rocks at his car on Cedar Street.
Just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Gary Webb, 43, of Macon, pulled into Bowden Homes at 2301 Houston Ave.
Webb was confronted by a group of men as he was looking for the rock throwers and their parents, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
He reportedly had a knife when he was chasing the kids, the release stated.
Webb was hit in the face and he started running from the group when he heard a gunshot and was wounded in the torso.
No arrests were made in the shooting, but Bibb sheriff’s deputies detained Gerrod Prater, 34, who had an active warrant out of Houston County.
The violence began Saturday just before 7 p.m. with a domestic cutting on Wilson Place off Log Cabin Drive near Sam’s Club.
Overnight, deputies were called to shootings in multiple neighborhoods, including a house that was shot up in the 2600 block of Andy Drive off Millerfield Road in east Macon.
Just before 1 a.m. and closer to downtown, three people were shot at a party in the 500 block of Hatcher Place, which is between Houston Avenue and Second Street near Bowden homes.
Rashaad Robinson, 30, and Tyrone Collins, 27, and Chidica Collins, 35, were wounded in that shooting.
Robinson was grazed on the back and left elbow, while Tyrone Collins was hit in the left thigh and Chidica Collins was grazed on the left thigh and right foot.
About 90 minutes later on nearby Ibex Street close to Broadway and Eisenhower, 33-year-old Travis Brown was shot in the left side of his face just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 16-year-old also suffered an accidental gunshot wound while trying to take a gun away from a sibling, Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
The shootings at Bowden Homes, Ibex Street and Hatcher Place happened within blocks of each other.
Davis said the community must look at the underlying causes of these aggravated assault cases, such as alcohol or drug abuse.
“What’s going on in their life that caused them to seek solace at an illegal liquor house?” Davis asked.
More people might have been out last weekend, too, after being cooped up during Tropical Storm Irma, he said.
Povery, high unemployment, truancy and lack of education often are contributing factors.
“You have layers, upon layers of hopelessness and then you add alcohol or drugs, and a firearm and a short temper and you get violence,” he said.
Reluctant witnesses and uncooperative victims make solving these crimes more difficult.
“This is not just a Bibb County issue. This is a situation that plagues every major city in this country,” Davis said.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to be eligible for a reward through Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
