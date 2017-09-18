Clayton County Sheriff’s Office image
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office image
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office image

Crime

Domestic dispute call leads deputies to 9-foot marijuana plant in backyard

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 1:12 PM

What started with a domestic dispute call ended with three drug arrests after sheriff’s deputies spotted marijuana plants, several feet tall, budding in the backyards of two Georgia homes.

A 911 caller reported a man was threatening his mother’s life, according to a news release from the Clayton County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded on Sept. 7 to an address about 4 miles away from Southlake Mall. There, they met with a woman who told them her 30-year-old son, Douglas Hazelrigs, was “yelling and using profane language towards her while threatening to shoot and kill her,” the news release said.

The woman said Douglas had left the house and started walking, but had told her he “would be back to shoot her,” the release said.

She pointed out two houses on a neighboring street where her son hangs out.

Deputies went to Michael McGuoirk’s house and spotted a 4-foot tall marijuana plant “growing in the backyard in plain view,” the release said.

McGuorik was arrested.

Deputies learned that McGuorik’s brother, William McGuorik, had given him seeds so that he could grow a plant of his own.

Up the street at a house where William McGuorik stayed, deputies spotted a 9-foot tall marijuana plant growing in the back yard, the news release said.

“Deputies checked the property real good and found Douglas Hazelrigs hiding in a shed in the rear of this location,” the news release said.

William McGuoirk was not home at the time, but deputies arrested him the next day at a medical appointment.

“All three are now facing the wall at Georgia's toughest para-military jail, where the likelihood of them getting approved to work on Sheriff Victor Hill's vegetable farm is not looking good,” according to the news release.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:15

Man found dead from possible heroin overdose
Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court 0:44

Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court
Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 3:58

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun

View More Video