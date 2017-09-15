More Videos

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 1:05

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma

Pause
Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 2:18

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 3:58

Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

'Everything is burned down inside' after looters torch store 1:17

'Everything is burned down inside' after looters torch store

Peach County shows heart, determination in win 0:36

Peach County shows heart, determination in win

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:14

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

  • 'Everything is burned down inside' after looters torch store

    A $10,000 reward is offered after looters set fire to Pacecar Express at 2243 Shurling Drive in east Macon early in the morning on Sept. 13, 2017. The store, which recently reopened, lost power during Tropical Storm Irma.

A $10,000 reward is offered after looters set fire to Pacecar Express at 2243 Shurling Drive in east Macon early in the morning on Sept. 13, 2017. The store, which recently reopened, lost power during Tropical Storm Irma. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
A $10,000 reward is offered after looters set fire to Pacecar Express at 2243 Shurling Drive in east Macon early in the morning on Sept. 13, 2017. The store, which recently reopened, lost power during Tropical Storm Irma. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Teen charged in arson, burglary at east Macon convenience store

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 15, 2017 7:19 PM

A teenager is charged with burglary and arson in connection with a fire that destroyed an east Macon convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Friday evening news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, is accused of breaking a window at Pacecar Express and stealing cigarettes and cigars. The store had recently opened at 2243 Shurling Drive.

A tipster told investigators the teen’s “street name,” and the sheriff’s office’s gang unit helped discover his real name, the news release said.

The teen was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arsonist’s arrest, but the news release did not mention whether anyone had received the money.

The crime is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court

View More Video