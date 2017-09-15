Teen charged in arson, burglary at east Macon convenience store

A teenager is charged with burglary and arson in connection with a fire that destroyed an east Macon convenience store early Wednesday morning.
The 16-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Friday evening news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, is accused of breaking a window at Pacecar Express and stealing cigarettes and cigars. The store had recently opened at 2243 Shurling Drive.
A tipster told investigators the teen’s “street name,” and the sheriff’s office’s gang unit helped discover his real name, the news release said.
The teen was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.
A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arsonist’s arrest, but the news release did not mention whether anyone had received the money.
The crime is still being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
