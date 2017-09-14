Woman’s shooting death may have started out with beef on Facebook

More Videos 1:26 'She was obviously under duress' Pause 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Pizzas vanish when deliveryman sees gun 1:05 Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 2:18 Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:01 Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:30 Original Air Force members gather at the Museum of Aviation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior. Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior. Laura Corley The Telegraph