Woman’s shooting death may have started out with beef on Facebook

Robert Clark heard gunfire in the predawn hours Saturday just before Talesha Sierra Taylor was killed a couple dozen feet from his front door.
“I don’t know who shot who, the only thing I seen was the ... pistol going off, a big long silver .375 (caliber) thing,” Clark told a Telegraph reporter on Thursday outside his house at 802 Patton Ave. Then, “girl or a guy, one of them, went to the damn truck and started reloading.”
The 26-year-old woman was shot in the head, lying “like a doll” in a pool of blood in the driveway, Clark said.
A few people were standing near Taylor’s body when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrived about 4 a.m., but most started backing away, according to an incident report.
“Ain’t nobody talked to the police about nothing,” Clark said. “Everybody went their own way. ...Talk up for somebody. The girl can’t talk up for herself. She’s here and gone.”
A deputy told one of two women who’d stuck around that “no one was stepping forward to help the victim, or help us identify who is responsible,” according to the incident report.
The woman told told the deputy that “what happened was not right” and that “Tequilla Brown was responsible for shooting her friend,” the report said.
Hours later, 25-year-old Tequilla Renee Brown was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Wednesday afternoon, Antwan Sherrod Lamar was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Task Force. The 24-year-old is charged also with murder and aggravated assault in Taylor’s death.
Thursday afternoon, 64-year-old Clark sat in a lawn chair on the street corner near his house, sipping gin and juice.
He said he’s been having trouble sleeping since Saturday.
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears had been propped up with an orange cone and a bed post in the spot where Taylor died. Clark said he’d help set it up, but Tropical Storm Irma had taken its toll on it, deflating most balloons and soaking the stuffed animals.
“The only thing you see right now is the blood coming up out the ground every time it rains,” Clark said.
Also Thursday, Lamar limped into his first appearance in Bibb County Magistrate Court using crutches.
In the 45-second hearing, Lamar asked for a commitment hearing, when police will explain why he was arrested. That is set for Sept. 28.
Just after Taylor was killed Saturday, police were called to a house on Mutual Avenue, about 4 miles away in the Vineville neighborhood.
Brown had also shot Lamar, according to a warrant for her arrest.
Lamar was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car outside the address when a deputy found him with a bullet wound to his foot, the incident report said.
Lamar told the deputies he had been at a party near Henderson Stadium when “everybody just started movin’ and they just started shooting and I got hit,” according to the report.
When asked if he was shot at the party on Patton Avenue, Lamar said, “I guess,” the report said. Lamar was “uncooperative and stated he did not want the sheriff’s office’s assistance.”
Investigators looked into Brown’s Facebook, named “Tequilla Renee Tweety,” after a friend of Taylor said Brown pulled the trigger.
Apparently, Brown and Taylor had some beef on Facebook that escalated, according to a post by their mutual friend named Kenteria Baldwin.
“Nothing is funny about taking someone's else life no matter what the situation is,” Baldwin wrote in a Facebook post. Taylor “even said a while ago she didn't want no beef, because she didn't do the Facebook beef. ... Y'all going to realize people just don't be talking on Facebook. They really be sick mentally!”
Talesha Talebae Taylor’s Facebook says she attended Rutland High School. Tequilla Renee Tweety’s Facebook says she attended Southwest High School.
