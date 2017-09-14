Man charged with murder in Macon house party shooting uses crutches in courtroom

A man who is charged with murder in connection with the recent shooting death of a woman at a Macon house party limped on crutches in to Bibb County magistrate court for his first hearing Thursday.
Antwan Sherrod Lamar, arrested Wednesday, is charged in the Sept. 9 slaying of 26-year-old Talesha Sierra Taylor outside a house on Patton Avenue.
The 24-year-old requested a commitment hearing where police will explain why they arrested him. The hearing is set for Sept. 28.
Tequilla Renee Brown, 25, also is charged in the killing. Brown, of Nisbet Drive, was arrested hours after the shooting that occurred just before 4 a.m.
It is unclear how Lamar was injured.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
