    Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior.

Crime

Man charged with murder in Macon house party shooting uses crutches in courtroom

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 14, 2017 02:06 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 02:06 PM

A man who is charged with murder in connection with the recent shooting death of a woman at a Macon house party limped on crutches in to Bibb County magistrate court for his first hearing Thursday.

Antwan Sherrod Lamar, arrested Wednesday, is charged in the Sept. 9 slaying of 26-year-old Talesha Sierra Taylor outside a house on Patton Avenue.

The 24-year-old requested a commitment hearing where police will explain why they arrested him. The hearing is set for Sept. 28.

Tequilla Renee Brown, 25, also is charged in the killing. Brown, of Nisbet Drive, was arrested hours after the shooting that occurred just before 4 a.m.

It is unclear how Lamar was injured.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

