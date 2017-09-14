Man charged with murder in Macon house party shooting uses crutches in courtroom

More Videos 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe Pause 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County 1:18 'It's not just a call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:10 Volunteers crawl under shed to rescue baby rabbits 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man charged with murder at Macon house party appears in court Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior. Antwan Sherrod Lamar, 24, walked with crutches when he appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge on Sept. 14, 2017. Lamar is charged with murder in the shooting death of Talesha Sierra Taylor, who was shot to death outside a house party five days prior. Laura Corley The Telegraph

