Man shot after refusing to hand over cellphone

A man was shot Wednesday night in west Macon by a gunman who demanded the victim’s cellphone.
Just after 9:30 p.m., three men came looking for 22-year-old Shaquille Stallworth at a house in the 3700 block of Atwood Drive, off Mercer University Drive, just west of Macon Mall.
A woman who answered the door said Stallworth was not there, but moments later someone else was at the door, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Stallworth answered the door this time and found a man with a gun who was demanding Stallworth’s phone, the release stated.
Stallworth refused and was shot as he was closing the front door.
He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
The gunman was said to be a black male, but no further description was given.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
