Bag of cheese puffs, flip flop used to smuggle phones at Baldwin State Prison

Though hidden in a bag of cheese puffs that was concealed within a hollow flip flop, Baldwin State Prison guards discovered two cell phones someone tried to smuggle inside Thursday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections posted images online of the MacGyvered flip flop that had apparently been hollowed out and sewn shut.
“Although offenders continue to think of new ways to hide contraband items, GDC remains diligent in our efforts to remove all items that hinder the safety and security of our facilities,” the department said in a news release.
