Two cell phones were discovered hidden inside a flip flop and a bag of cheese flavored puffs at Baldwin State Prison on Sept. 7, 2017.
Two cell phones were discovered hidden inside a flip flop and a bag of cheese flavored puffs at Baldwin State Prison on Sept. 7, 2017. Georgia Department of Corrections
Two cell phones were discovered hidden inside a flip flop and a bag of cheese flavored puffs at Baldwin State Prison on Sept. 7, 2017. Georgia Department of Corrections

Crime

Bag of cheese puffs, flip flop used to smuggle phones at Baldwin State Prison

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 07, 2017 7:02 PM

Though hidden in a bag of cheese puffs that was concealed within a hollow flip flop, Baldwin State Prison guards discovered two cell phones someone tried to smuggle inside Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Corrections posted images online of the MacGyvered flip flop that had apparently been hollowed out and sewn shut.

“Although offenders continue to think of new ways to hide contraband items, GDC remains diligent in our efforts to remove all items that hinder the safety and security of our facilities,” the department said in a news release.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues
Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash
Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

View More Video