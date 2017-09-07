More Videos

Pause
  • Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

    A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
Amy Leigh Womack and Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Crime

A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.