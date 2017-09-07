2 brothers, girlfriend arrested in stabbing death of Jeffersonville woman

Three people have been arrested in the stabbing death of a Jeffersonville woman.
William Kyle Little is charged with malice murder in the death of Lauren Jones, of Jeffersonville.
His brother, Timothy Blake Little, is charged with hindering the apprehension of a wanted person and concealing the death of another.
His girlfriend, Heather Nicole Tate, also is charged with concealing a death.
“We’re just glad to be able to get some closure into it,” Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum said Thursday morning.
His deputies worked closely with the GBI on the case.
Jones, 35, was was found dead Monday at the intersection of Jack Clay and Gallimore roads near Danville.
Authorities suspect it is a drug-related killing after a small amount of methamphetamine was found near Jones’ body.
The investigation continues, Mitchum said.
“There could be additional charges to come,” he said.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Twiggs sheriff’s office at 478-945-3357 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
