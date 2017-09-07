More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window 4:12

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

Pause
This is the proper way to check a dead animal for rabies 1:27

This is the proper way to check a dead animal for rabies

Peach County coach: 'A bitter pill to swallow' 1:01

Peach County coach: "A bitter pill to swallow"

School children shop for Christmas presents at Santa Shop 6:43

School children shop for Christmas presents at Santa Shop

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75 1:14

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship 0:40

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Cab driver robbed at intersection in dark of night

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 06:20 AM

UPDATED September 07, 2017 04:26 PM

A Macon cab driver was robbed early Thursday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported holdup at the corner of Napier Avenue and Robinson Road just before 6 a.m.

Deputies met the driver at the nearby Exxon station. He told them the robber was a black man wearing a black thermal shirt, a hat, and khaki pants or shorts, according to the lookout.

He ran away with a black, green and tan backpack toward Log Cabin Drive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window 4:12

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

Pause
This is the proper way to check a dead animal for rabies 1:27

This is the proper way to check a dead animal for rabies

Peach County coach: 'A bitter pill to swallow' 1:01

Peach County coach: "A bitter pill to swallow"

School children shop for Christmas presents at Santa Shop 6:43

School children shop for Christmas presents at Santa Shop

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75 1:14

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-75

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship 0:40

UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of a boy in a Mickey Mouse shirt caught after busting a schoolhouse window. This episode also features the story of a man who refused a DUI test because of something his mother taught him. Another segment tells of a woman bitten by a dog at a pet store.

Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window

View More Video