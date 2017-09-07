Cab driver robbed at intersection in dark of night

A Macon cab driver was robbed early Thursday.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported holdup at the corner of Napier Avenue and Robinson Road just before 6 a.m.
Deputies met the driver at the nearby Exxon station. He told them the robber was a black man wearing a black thermal shirt, a hat, and khaki pants or shorts, according to the lookout.
He ran away with a black, green and tan backpack toward Log Cabin Drive.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
