Shirtless gunman robs Food Mart worker of money bag in store parking lot

A Macon store clerk was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Just before 9 p.m., an FP Food Mart worker left the store at 2675 Montpelier Ave. and was confronted by a gunman, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The employee had just gotten into his car with the store’s deposit bag when a man with a hand gun demanded the money.
The robber grabbed the bag and ran away from the store just off Pio Nono Avenue.
He is described as a shirtless black man weating only blue jeans and a black T-shirt covering his face.
Two weeks before, Hot Wings Plus owner Jian Fang Wang, 38, was fatally shot inside his vehicle at 3497 Pio Nono Ave. and a gunman took his money bag and left him dying on the parking lot pavement just after closing time..
Anyone with information in these cases is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
