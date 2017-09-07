More Videos

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Pause
Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death 2:17

Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

'Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual.' 1:33

"Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual."

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Shirtless gunman robs Food Mart worker of money bag in store parking lot

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 4:39 AM

A Macon store clerk was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., an FP Food Mart worker left the store at 2675 Montpelier Ave. and was confronted by a gunman, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee had just gotten into his car with the store’s deposit bag when a man with a hand gun demanded the money.

The robber grabbed the bag and ran away from the store just off Pio Nono Avenue.

He is described as a shirtless black man weating only blue jeans and a black T-shirt covering his face.

Two weeks before, Hot Wings Plus owner Jian Fang Wang, 38, was fatally shot inside his vehicle at 3497 Pio Nono Ave. and a gunman took his money bag and left him dying on the parking lot pavement just after closing time..

Anyone with information in these cases is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

View More Video