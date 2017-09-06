More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Pause
Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Man held accused rapist at bay 2:06

Man held accused rapist at bay

'What happen to them was a nightmare' 2:11

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Brinks truck robbed at ATM 0:27

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

  • Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

    A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Laura Corley The Telegraph
Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Diaper change ends in armed robbery

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.