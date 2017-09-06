Bandit in Macon stickup makes off with bundles of human hair

A store that sells expensive human hair bundles was the target of a stickup late morning Wednesday.

A black man toting a handgun walked inside All Virgin Strands Glam Bar about 10:30 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

The robber, dressed in dark clothes with a black cloth covering his face, went to the back of the store and encountered an employee who was working alone.

“He took several hair pieces,” Gonzalez said. “Packed them in a bag,” and ran out the back of the business, which is near Mercer University Drive and Oglesby Place.

A woman at PL Cleaners next door said the man who’d just been robbed came inside the cleaners “sweating bullets,” and told her he’d been robbed and feared for his life.

Chan Lundy, an employee at All Virgin Strands Glam Bar who wasn’t working Wednesday, said she was taking her son to the dentist when she passed by and saw patrol cars and crime scene tape.

Lundy said bundles of the hair cost between $80-$90, and at least two to three bundles are needed to cover a person’s entire head.

“It costs money,” Lundy said. “It’s Brazillian hair. You can use it for two to three years. It ain’t something you just put in and just (wear). It’s like hair from overseas where somebody done donated and they sell it. It’s real human hair. It’s the real deal.”

Lundy said the store has been burglarized a couple times since she started working there a year and a half ago, but this is the first stickup that she knows of.

“He had to get a lot of hair because we just stocked up,” Lundy said. “Ain’t no telling how much hair he got because we were full to capacity.”

Anyone with any information about the robbery is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.