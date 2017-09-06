Robert Lee Jackson
Midstate man indicted, charged with raping 14-year-old girl

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

September 06, 2017 11:13 AM

A 47-year-old Macon man has been indicted on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl and performed other sex acts against her will in February 2016.

Robert Lee Jackson is charged with rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16 and three counts of aggravated sodomy, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Arrest warrants allege Jackson had sex with the teen “forcibly and against her will” on at least two occasions at a house on Shurling Drive.

Jackson is being held at the Bibb County jail on $82,700 bond, according to jail records.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

