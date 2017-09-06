The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a suspect believed to have used a cloned credit card at Kroger on Zebulon Road at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a suspect believed to have used a cloned credit card at Kroger on Zebulon Road at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a suspect believed to have used a cloned credit card at Kroger on Zebulon Road at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

Crime

Man sought after trying to use cloned credit card at Kroger

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 06, 2017 9:31 AM

A man with a cloned credit card was turned away from a Macon supermarket, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try again.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect who is accused of trying to buy a gift card with a fraudulent credit card at the Kroger on Zebulon Road at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The white man was wearing a dark cap, a white, short-sleeved T-shirt with something written on the front and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes
Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation
Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 4:04

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

View More Video