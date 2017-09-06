Man sought after trying to use cloned credit card at Kroger

A man with a cloned credit card was turned away from a Macon supermarket, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try again.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect who is accused of trying to buy a gift card with a fraudulent credit card at the Kroger on Zebulon Road at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.
The white man was wearing a dark cap, a white, short-sleeved T-shirt with something written on the front and dark pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
