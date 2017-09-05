Macon teen accused of shooting, killing accomplice in botched burglary is indicted

A 16-year-old Macon boy was indicted on multiple murder charges Tuesday in the June slaying of a man who the police say was his partner in an eastside burglary.
Aurie Mathis is accused of shooting and killing Robert James Young Jr., 41, when the two were confronted by a woman whose house they were allegedly burglarizing on June 19 at 152 Bradstone Circle.
Authorities at the time said Young was seen making off with the woman’s television set and that when she yelled, Mathis fired a shot back toward the house. A bullet hit Young, killing him, investigators said.
Mathis faces charges that include malice murder, two counts of felony murder and burglary.
