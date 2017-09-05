Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation
Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Calvin Stapleton, the Macon man charged with murder in the April 3, 2017, fatal shooting of alleged Crips gang leader Andre Taylor outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue. Stapleton claims he acted in self defense.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a woman held at gunpoint after changing her baby's diaper; the story of a woman who splashed a Bibb County sheriff's deputy with beer; and the tale of some revealing revelers at Tallulah Falls Lake. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A Jones county Superior Court judge sentenced Peyton Norman III and Leslie Gaye Kidd to 20 years Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, after a pit bull attack that nearly his mother, Barbara Norman. The victim was hospitalized 72 days and had 19 surgeries.
Meet Dyno, the new drug and tracking dog at the Peach County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is handled by Deputy Steven Hood, who's been working with law enforcement K9s since 2005.