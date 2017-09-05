Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Crime

Men rob downtown convenience store at gunpoint

By Liz Fabian

September 05, 2017 4:52 AM

Two men robbed the Flash Foods at 1194 Forsyth Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

One man pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded cash, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

They took an undisclosed amount of money, grabbed a bunch of cigarettes from the store at the corner of College Street and ran away from town toward Interstate 75.

The store is where Mercer basketball player Jibri Bryan was shot and killed in February of 2016.

Both are described as black males with one wearing gray pants and a gray hoodie pulled tightly around his face and the other had on black pants, a gray shirt and a green bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

