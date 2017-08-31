Alleged killer stopped for expired tag, eludes police in manhunt

Police suspect the man who gunned down a Macon restauranteur last week is the same man who crashed a car and fled after leading police on a chase through Monroe and Bibb counties this week, according to a recently updated Bibb County sheriff’s homicide report.
A black Toyota Camry with an expired tag caught the eye of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy who pulled it over as it was passing through Forsyth on Interstate 75 southbound just before 9 p.m. Monday night.
As the deputy was getting out of the patrol car, the Camry sped off. A 30-mile chase ensued.
The deputy, joined by two other patrol cars, tailed the Camry down Interstate 475.
Upon hearing the description of the car, a Bibb County sheriff’s investigator “advised units to use caution due to this possibly being the murder suspect from Hot Wings Plus,” according to the homicide report.
Georgia State Patrol had set up stop sticks to puncture the Camry’s tires, but the driver took the exit for Hartley Bridge Road and it was unsuccessful, the report said.
The Camry made a left at the red light at the end of the ramp then wheeled onto Houston Road. The driver lost control while turning left onto Ga. 247 and the car careened into the grassy median.
The driver got out and ran.
A state patrol helicopter and a Bibb County sheriff’s K9 were unable to track the man. The car was taken to the crime lab.
After 38-year-old Jian Wang was shot to death and robbed in the parking lot of his restaurant on Aug. 23, police described the killer as a black man between 25 and 30 years old. The man has a goatee and drives a new Toyota Camry or Corolla, which possibly has a drive-out tag, according to previous news releases. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds.
The killer also fired shots at a sheriff’s investigator and employees who were trying to help Wang.
Surveillance video from that night was confiscated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, employees at the restaurant said. The sheriff’s office also has denied The Telegraph’s request for body camera footage from the investigator.
Laura Corley
