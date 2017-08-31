Accused killer arrested after ‘terrible act of senseless violence’

A man accused of killing two people in south Georgia was caught Wednesday in Florida.
U.S. marshals arrested Geoffrey L. Jones Jr., 23, in West Palm Beach and charged him with murder in the shooting deaths of two men in Cordele, according to a police news release.
Shaquaveon M. Felder and Jacrro Odom were shot to death Aug. 23 in the 900 block of West 15th Avenue.
Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez said it might have taken months to arrest Jones if it weren’t for the help of the GBI, U.S. marshals and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was a terrible act of senseless violence; however, this investigation was, and is a team effort that all the agencies involved played a part in,” Rodriguez stated in the department’s news release.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call 229-276-2921.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
